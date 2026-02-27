Modular Power Solutions Signs 435,680 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — Modular Power Solutions has signed a 435,680-square-foot industrial lease in North Houston. The provider of electrical solutions for the data center industry will occupy the entirety of Maverick Distribution Center, a newly built, 26-acre development that is adjacent to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Building features include a cross-dock configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and “generous” car and trailer parking allotments. Mac Hall, Tyler Maner and Abraham Richardson of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kevin Wyatt and Robert Willard represented the landlord, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., on an internal basis.