Moelis & Co. to Open 30,400 SF Office in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Moelis & Co. will open a 30,400-square-foot office in downtown Houston. The space is located on the 22nd floor of the 47-story Texas Tower building, and the global investment bank plans to take occupancy in the fourth quarter of next year. David Guion and Chris Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Anderson, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, a partnership between Hines, Ivanhoé Cambridge and an affiliate of global investor CDPQ.