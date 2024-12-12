Thursday, December 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Moelis & Co. to Open 30,400 SF Office in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Moelis & Co. will open a 30,400-square-foot office in downtown Houston. The space is located on the 22nd floor of the 47-story Texas Tower building, and the global investment bank plans to take occupancy in the fourth quarter of next year. David Guion and Chris Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Anderson, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, a partnership between Hines, Ivanhoé Cambridge and an affiliate of global investor CDPQ.

You may also like

Inland Private Capital, Devon Deliver 844-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Wilks Development Buys 177,199 SF Office Building in...

TeaBevCo Signs 76,839 SF Industrial Lease in Benbrook,...

Carbon Shepherd Development Completes 66-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Regus Signs 46,000 SF Office Lease in Miami...

OpenStore Selects Kansas City Market for First Fulfillment...

Skender Completes Interior Construction of New Headquarters for...

Irgens Underway on Conversion of Office Property into...

Sportime Pickleball to Open 30,000 SF Facility in...