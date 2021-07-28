Mogharebi Group Arranges $15M Sale of Sandalwood Gardens Apartment Building in Fresno, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

FRESNO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Sandalwood Gardens, a multifamily property located at 3880 N. Fruit Ave. in Fresno. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $15 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 1986 on 5.4 acres, Sandalwood Gardens features 124 apartments, two swimming pools, garages, covered parking, a leasing center and laundry facilities. The property also features a commercial section that is leased to a daycare center.

Robin Kane and Brendan Kane of TMG represented the seller in the deal.