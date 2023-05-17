Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The Landing Apartments is a 156-unit community in Ontario, California.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Mogharebi Group Arranges $50.5M Sale of The Landing Apartments in Ontario, California

by Jeff Shaw

ONTARIO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group has arranged the $50.5 million sale of The Landing Apartments, a 156-unit community in Ontario, 37 miles east of Los Angeles. 

Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen, and Bryan LaBar represented the seller, an Orange County-based family. A Los Angeles-based investor acquired the asset at less than a 4.5 percent cap rate. 

The Landing Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as amenities such as in-unit washers and dryers, a pool with a spa, a tennis court, carport parking and a community lake.

