Mogharebi Group Arranges $50.5M Sale of The Landing Apartments in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group has arranged the $50.5 million sale of The Landing Apartments, a 156-unit community in Ontario, 37 miles east of Los Angeles.

Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen, and Bryan LaBar represented the seller, an Orange County-based family. A Los Angeles-based investor acquired the asset at less than a 4.5 percent cap rate.

The Landing Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as amenities such as in-unit washers and dryers, a pool with a spa, a tennis court, carport parking and a community lake.