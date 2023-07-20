Thursday, July 20, 2023
Fireside Village will be rebranded as Wildewood Commons.
Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of 180-Unit Multifamily Property in Ralston, Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

RALSTON, NEB. — The Mogharebi Group has arranged the sale of Fireside Village, a 180-unit apartment community in Ralston, a southern suburb of Omaha. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1972, the property is comprised of 11 buildings. About one-third of the units have been renovated. Amenities include a sauna, fitness center, playground, dog park, business center and laundry facilities. The community was 75 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, a Colorado-based private investment group. The buyer, ARTISAN Capital Group, plans to rebrand the property as Wildewood Commons. The transaction represents the seller’s exit and the buyer’s entry into the Nebraska market. As part of the sale, the buyer assumed an agency loan with five years remaining on its term.

