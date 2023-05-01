Monday, May 1, 2023
Loma Villas is a newly constructed, 70-unit apartment community in San Bernardino, California.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Mogharebi Group Brokers $21.5M Sale of Loma Villas Apartments in San Bernardino, California

by Jeff Shaw

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the $21.5 million sale of Loma Villas, a newly constructed, 70-unit community in San Bernardino. 

Loma Villas features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans that include enclosed patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool and spa, fitness center, dog park, and grilling and picnic areas. 

TMG’s Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen and Bryan LaBar represented the seller, a regional owner and developer. The buyer is a Southern California-based private investor.

