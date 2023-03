WILDOMAR, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Wildomar Senior, a 284-unit seniors housing community in Wildomar, a city in Southern California’s Inland Empire.

TMG represented the seller, Craig Thralls, who developed the property in 2000. The buyer was a Los Angeles-based private investment group.

The fully occupied property features 176 independent living apartments and 108 assisted living units.