HOUSTON — Accounting firm Mohle Adams has signed a 15,029-square-foot office lease at 3900 Essex Lane in Houston’s Greenway Plaza district. The 12-story, 235,620-square-foot building offers an onsite bank, fitness center and conference facilities, and the lobby and corridors were recently upgraded. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented Mohle Adams in the lease negotiations. Robert LaCoure and Bryce Adams of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Florida-based Accesso.