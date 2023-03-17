Mohr Capital Acquires 439,809 SF Industrial Property Leased to Tesla in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based investment firm Mohr Capital has acquired Foster Ridge II, a 439,809-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio that is fully leased to electric car giant Tesla. The cross-dock facility was constructed in 2022 and features 36-foot clear heights, 84 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 2,500 square feet of office space. Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa and Trent Agnew of JLL represented the seller, Indiana-based Becknell Industrial, in the transaction. Rodrigo Godoi represented Mohr Capital on an internal basis.