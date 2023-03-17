Friday, March 17, 2023
Tesla-San-Antonio
Tesla occupies the entirety of the industrial facility at 7015 Lancer Blvd. in San Antonio.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Mohr Capital Acquires 439,809 SF Industrial Property Leased to Tesla in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based investment firm Mohr Capital has acquired Foster Ridge II, a 439,809-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio that is fully leased to electric car giant Tesla. The cross-dock facility was constructed in 2022 and features 36-foot clear heights, 84 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 2,500 square feet of office space. Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa and Trent Agnew of JLL represented the seller, Indiana-based Becknell Industrial, in the transaction. Rodrigo Godoi represented Mohr Capital on an internal basis.

