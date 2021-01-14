Mohr Capital Acquires 78,449 SF Medical Office Building in Orlando

The asset is fully leased to Accredo Health Group Inc., a subsidiary of Cigna Corp.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Mohr Capital has acquired a two-story, 78,449-square-foot medical office building in Orlando. The property is situated within Lee Vista Business Park at 6272 Lee Vista Blvd., nine miles southeast of downtown Orlando. The facility houses a distribution warehouse, office space for executives, specialty pharmacy and a team of specialty-trained pharmacists and nurses. Accredo Health Group Inc., a specialty pharmacy operator and subsidiary of global healthcare insurance firm Cigna Corp., fully occupies the asset with more than six years remaining on its lease. The facility was first developed in 2006 for CuraScript Inc., which merged with Accredo in 2012. Rodrigo Godoi internally represented the Dallas-based buyer in the transaction. Ron Rogg of CBRE represented the seller, a tenant in common (TIC) entity, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.