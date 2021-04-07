REBusinessOnline

Mohr Capital Begins Construction on 827,000 SF Spec Industrial Development in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The project is part of the larger Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland.

WHITELAND, IND. — Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has started construction on a new speculative industrial development within Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland. The 827,000-square-foot development will feature a clear height of 32 feet. Mohr is also scheduled to break ground on a 1 million-square-foot project within the logistics park in the next 60 days. The 827,000-square-foot building is slated for completion in October, while the 1 million-square-foot project is scheduled to wrap up in January.

