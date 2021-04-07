Mohr Capital Begins Construction on 827,000 SF Spec Industrial Development in Metro Indianapolis
WHITELAND, IND. — Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has started construction on a new speculative industrial development within Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland. The 827,000-square-foot development will feature a clear height of 32 feet. Mohr is also scheduled to break ground on a 1 million-square-foot project within the logistics park in the next 60 days. The 827,000-square-foot building is slated for completion in October, while the 1 million-square-foot project is scheduled to wrap up in January.
