Mohr Capital Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Build-to-Suit in DeKalb, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DEKALB, ILL. — Mohr Capital has acquired 147 acres in DeKalb and broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot, build-to-suit distribution facility for an undisclosed national client. The project has the ability to be expanded to 1.5 million square feet. Located at the northwest corner of Peace Road and Fairview Drive, the facility will serve as a warehouse and distribution hub, supporting the client’s regional operations. Mohr Capital and the tenant have signed a 12-year lease for the building. The project team includes Pepper Construction, Curran Architecture and Willet Hoffman as civil engineer. CBRE’s Chicago-based project management team will oversee the development on behalf of Mohr.

