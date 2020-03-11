Mohr Capital Buys 200,000 SF Office Building in Dallas for $34.5M

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm Mohr Capital has purchased a 200,000-square-foot office building located at 4851 LBJ Freeway in Dallas for $34.5 million The 12-story building was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Rodrigo Godoi and Kyle Campbell represented Mohr Capital, which will implement $2 million in capital improvements to the property, on an internal basis. Gary Carr, John Alvarado and Robert Hill of Newmark Knight Frank represented the undisclosed seller.