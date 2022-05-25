Mohr Capital Buys 350-Room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Central Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

The DoubleTre by Hilton Austin totals 350 rooms.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Mohr Capital has acquired DoubleTree by Hilton Austin, a 350-room hotel located at 6505 N. Interstate 35 in the central part of the state capital. The six-story hotel includes 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Mohr Capital plans to invest about $11 million in capital improvements to guestrooms, elevators and common areas. John Bourret and Austin Brooks of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.