Mohr Capital Buys 350-Room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Central Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Mohr Capital has acquired DoubleTree by Hilton Austin, a 350-room hotel located at 6505 N. Interstate 35 in the central part of the state capital. The six-story hotel includes 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Mohr Capital plans to invest about $11 million in capital improvements to guestrooms, elevators and common areas. John Bourret and Austin Brooks of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
