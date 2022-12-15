Mohr Capital Completes 596,400 SF Spec Industrial Facility in McCarran, Nevada

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Located at 1500 Waltham Way in McCarran, Nev., the property features 596,400 square feet of speculative industrial space.

MCCARRAN, NEV. — Mohr Capital has completed the development of a speculative cross-dock building, located at 1500 Waltham Way in McCarran.

The 596,400-square-foot was fully leased during construction and sold to Dalfen Industrial upon its completion. ARCO Murray served as general contractor for the building, which will serve as a distribution facility.

Additionally, Mohr Capital acquired two land sites in the North Valleys submarket and nearby Fernley for future industrial development.