Mohr Capital Completes 596,400 SF Spec Industrial Facility in McCarran, Nevada
MCCARRAN, NEV. — Mohr Capital has completed the development of a speculative cross-dock building, located at 1500 Waltham Way in McCarran.
The 596,400-square-foot was fully leased during construction and sold to Dalfen Industrial upon its completion. ARCO Murray served as general contractor for the building, which will serve as a distribution facility.
Additionally, Mohr Capital acquired two land sites in the North Valleys submarket and nearby Fernley for future industrial development.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.