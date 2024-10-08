Mohr Capital Completes 707,380 SF Industrial Development in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Dallas-based Mohr Capital has completed the development of West Summit at Surprise, a Class A industrial project in Surprise.

Situated on almost 47 acres within Summit Business Park, West Summit at Surprise offers 707,380 square feet across two Class A buildings, including the 453,960-square-foot Building 1 with 36-foot clear heights and 250,512-square-foot Building 2 with 32-foot clear heights.

Each building offers 2,500 square feet of speculative office space, 50- by 56-foot column spacing, 3,000 amps of power, LED lighting, ESFR sprinklers, 60-foot speed bays and secured truck courts. Combined the properties provide 157 dock-high and eight grade-level doors and can accommodate parking for 706 automobiles and 225 trailers. Additionally, Building A offers rail capability to BNSF.

Anthony Lydon, John Lydon and Kelly Royle of JLL will serve as leasing brokers for West Summit at Surprise.