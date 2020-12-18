Mohr Capital Completes Development of 200,000 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit for GAF Materials in Indiana

The property, which sits on 45 acres at 130 Tri Quad Drive.

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. — Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has completed development of a 200,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for GAF Materials Corp. in Michigan City. The property, which sits on 45 acres at 130 Tri Quad Drive, features office, warehouse and concrete storage capacity. GAF, a subsidiary of Standard Industries, is a roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. Larson Danielson served as general contractor. Bank of Texas provided construction financing.