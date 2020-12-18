REBusinessOnline

Mohr Capital Completes Development of 200,000 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit for GAF Materials in Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The property, which sits on 45 acres at 130 Tri Quad Drive.

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. — Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has completed development of a 200,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for GAF Materials Corp. in Michigan City. The property, which sits on 45 acres at 130 Tri Quad Drive, features office, warehouse and concrete storage capacity. GAF, a subsidiary of Standard Industries, is a roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. Larson Danielson served as general contractor. Bank of Texas provided construction financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  