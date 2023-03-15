REBusinessOnline

Mohr Capital Completes Development of 846,260 SF Industrial Facility in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The new building at Mohr Logistics Park features a clear height of 40 feet.

WHITELAND, IND. — Mohr Capital has completed the development of an 846,260-square-foot industrial facility at its Mohr Logistics Park in the Indianapolis suburb of Whiteland. The property at 5365 N. Graham Road features a clear height of 40 feet. So far, one tenant has signed a lease for 513,000 square feet. A lease for the remaining space is currently under negotiation. Both tenants are expected to occupy the building this summer. The project team included Pepper Construction, Curran Architecture and American Structurepoint. Mark Writt of CBRE handles the leasing.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  