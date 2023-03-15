Mohr Capital Completes Development of 846,260 SF Industrial Facility in Suburban Indianapolis

The new building at Mohr Logistics Park features a clear height of 40 feet.

WHITELAND, IND. — Mohr Capital has completed the development of an 846,260-square-foot industrial facility at its Mohr Logistics Park in the Indianapolis suburb of Whiteland. The property at 5365 N. Graham Road features a clear height of 40 feet. So far, one tenant has signed a lease for 513,000 square feet. A lease for the remaining space is currently under negotiation. Both tenants are expected to occupy the building this summer. The project team included Pepper Construction, Curran Architecture and American Structurepoint. Mark Writt of CBRE handles the leasing.