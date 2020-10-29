Mohr Capital Completes Land Assemblage for First Phase of Logistics Park in Whiteland, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Mohr Capital plans to break ground on an 827,180-square-foot building in spring 2021.

WHITELAND, IND. — Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has acquired an additional 184 acres of land in Whiteland in metro Indianapolis. The acquisition represents the completion of the land needed for Phase I of Mohr Logistics Park, a master-planned development. The project will encompass more than 500 acres upon completion. Mohr plans to commence development of an 827,180-square-foot speculative industrial building in the spring. Mark Writt of CBRE assisted Mohr in the land assemblage.

Earlier this year, Mohr closed on the purchase of 122 acres that will house a 1 million-square-foot build-to-suit for Cooper Tires, the park’s inaugural tenant. Pepper Construction is underway on that project.