Mohr Capital Expands Indiana Logistics Park by 1 MSF

Mohr Capital built an additional 1 million-square-foot building at its Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland.

WHITELAND, IND. — Mohr Capital has expanded its Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland with an additional building totaling more than 1 million square feet. More than 540,000 square feet is leased, and the remaining 513,000 square feet is under final lease negotiations. Mohr anticipates full occupancy by this summer. Mohr has another 1.5 million square feet currently under construction, and is pursuing build-to-suits for another 1.2 million square feet. The master plan calls for nearly 7 million square feet within the industrial park. The project team includes Pepper Construction, Curran Architecture and American Structurepoint. Mark Writt of CBRE is the leasing agent.