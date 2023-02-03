REBusinessOnline

Mohr Capital Expands Indiana Logistics Park by 1 MSF

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Mohr Capital built an additional 1 million-square-foot building at its Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland.

WHITELAND, IND. — Mohr Capital has expanded its Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland with an additional building totaling more than 1 million square feet. More than 540,000 square feet is leased, and the remaining 513,000 square feet is under final lease negotiations. Mohr anticipates full occupancy by this summer. Mohr has another 1.5 million square feet currently under construction, and is pursuing build-to-suits for another 1.2 million square feet. The master plan calls for nearly 7 million square feet within the industrial park. The project team includes Pepper Construction, Curran Architecture and American Structurepoint. Mark Writt of CBRE is the leasing agent.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  