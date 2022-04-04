Mohr Capital Sells 102,466 SF Industrial Building in Gilroy, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Crothall Healthcare occupies the 102,466-square-foot industrial property at 8190 Murray Ave. in Gilroy, Calif.

GILROY, CALIF. — Dallas-based Mohr Capital has completed sale of an industrial building located at 8190 Murray Ave. in Gilroy. Four Springs Capital Trust acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Crothall Healthcare fully occupies the 102,466-square-foot property, which serves as a mission-critical facility providing laundry processing services to Northern California hospital systems.

Kevin Moul of Colliers San Jose represented the seller in the deal.