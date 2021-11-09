REBusinessOnline

Mohr Capital Sells 113,786 SF Industrial Flex Building in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Mohr Capital has sold a 113,786-square-foot industrial flex building located in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Connecticut-based telecommunications firm Frontier Communications occupies 75 percent of the space, and the remaining portion is leased to Transcendia, an Illinois-based provider of custom-engineered materials. Dustin Volz and Stephen Bailey of JLL represented Mohr Capital in the deal. Boston-based Cabot Properties purchased he asset for an undisclosed price.

