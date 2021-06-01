Mohr Capital Sells 160,000 SF Industrial Building Leased to Amazon in Austin

MetCenter Building III in Austin totals 160,000 square feet. The property is fully leased to Amazon.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Mohr Capital has sold MetCenter Building III, a 160,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 7000 Metropolis Drive in southeast Austin that is fully leased to Amazon. The sale of the property, which is located within the 550-acre MetCenter business park, included the 20-acre adjacent parking lot. New Jersey-based Four Springs Capital Trust purchased the asset in an off-market transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.