Mohr Capital Sells 18,561 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based Mohr Capital has sold an 18,561-square-foot industrial property located at 490 Carey St. in Fort Worth. Mohr Capital developed the building in 2018 for HERC Rentals, which had 13 years remaining on its triple-net lease at the time of sale. Zach Harris and Brad Pepin of Stan Johnson Co. represented Mohr Capital in the transaction. A California-based investor purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange for an undisclosed price.

