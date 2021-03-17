Mohr Capital Sells 200,000 SF Warehouse in Michigan City, Indiana

Pictured is the inside of the warehouse, which is fully occupied by GAF Materials Corp.

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. — Dallas-based privately held investment firm Mohr Capital has sold a 200,000-square-foot warehouse and outdoor storage facility in Michigan City for an undisclosed price. GAF Materials Corp. fully occupies the property, which is located at 130 Tri Quad Drive. Michigan City is situated on the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana. New Jersey-based Four Springs Capital Trust was the buyer. Mohr completed development of the facility in November for GAF, which is a roofing and waterproofing manufacturer.