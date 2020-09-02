Mohr Capital Sells 400,000 SF Warehouse in Grand Prairie to TA Realty

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Mohr Capital has sold a 400,000-square-foot warehouse in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie to Boston-based investment firm TA Realty. The sale is Mohr Capital’s seventh transaction in 2020 and comes after more than 13 years of ownership of the property. Jonathan Bryan of CBRE represented Mohr Capital in the transaction. TA Realty was self-represented.