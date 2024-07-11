Mohr Capital, Standard Real Estate to Develop 180,000 SF Industrial Facility in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NEV. — Mohr Capital has partnered with Standard Real Estate Investments, as equity joint venture partner, to develop a single-story, multi-tenant industrial facility in Reno.

Situated on 11 acres at 9865 N. Virginia St., the 180,000-square-foot property will offer large grade-level, drive-in doors; 32-foot clear heights; options to build office spaces on the end caps and in-line; 25 dock positions outfitted with 40,000-pound levelers and seals; motion-sensing LED light fixtures; ESFR fire protection sprinkler system; and roof-mounted, gas-fired make-up air units. Completion is slated for summer 2025.

The project team includes FCL Construction as general contractor, Techtonics Design Group as civil engineer and architect and Stearns Bank as construction loan lender.