Mohr Capital Starts Construction of 704,472 SF West Summit Logistics Park in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Mohr Capital has started construction of West Summit Logistics Park, a 704,472-square-foot industrial property in Surprise.

The project will include two Class A industrial buildings situated three miles from the Northern Parkway and five miles from Loop 101 and Loop 202.

Mohr Capital is the project developer, while Rosewood is the equity partner. Ware Malcomb serves as the project architect, and Nitti/DAC, a joint venture between Nitti Builders and Del Amo Construction, serves as the general contractor.