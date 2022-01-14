REBusinessOnline

Mohr Partners Brokers Sale of Historic Apartment Building in Downtown Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Originally an office building, Orpheum Tower now consists of 132 apartment units.

OMAHA, NEB. — Mohr Partners Inc. has brokered the sale of Orpheum Tower in downtown Omaha for an undisclosed price. Upon its construction in 1910, the 16-story tower was the tallest office building in Omaha at 220 feet. It was converted into 132 apartment units and served as the city’s tallest apartment tower until 2013. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Grant Palmer and Eric Beichler brokered the sale. A private REIT purchased the asset.

