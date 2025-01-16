Moinian Group Begins Leasing 114-Unit Apartment Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner The Moinian Group has begun leasing ARIA, a 114-unit apartment building located at 90 John St. in Manhattan’s Financial District. Units come in studio and one-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with custom-built closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spa-inspired marble bathrooms. Amenities include a resident lounge, onsite laundry facilities and concierge services. Rents start at approximately $3,000 per month for a studio apartment.