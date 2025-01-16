Thursday, January 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ARIA-Manhattan
The first residents have begun moving in to ARIA, a 114-unit apartment building in Lower Manhattan's Financial District.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Moinian Group Begins Leasing 114-Unit Apartment Building in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner The Moinian Group has begun leasing ARIA, a 114-unit apartment building located at 90 John St. in Manhattan’s Financial District. Units come in studio and one-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with custom-built closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spa-inspired marble bathrooms. Amenities include a resident lounge, onsite laundry facilities and concierge services. Rents start at approximately $3,000 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $81.3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Sueba USA Completes 269-Unit Imperial Oaks Square Apartments...

Joint Venture Sells 220-Unit Apartment Complex in Plymouth,...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 219,123 SF Building in Lumberton,...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $21.2M Sale of Metro...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Retail...

JLL Arranges $1.2B to Fund Construction of Four...

Walker & Dunlop Originates $63.9M Loan for Multifamily...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 412-Unit Hanover Tysons Apartments...