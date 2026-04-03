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ARIA-7-Platt-Manhattan
ARIA 7 Platt is the final project of its kind delivered under New York City's 421-a program, which provides partial tax exemption for new residential construction.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Moinian Group Begins Leasing 38-Story Apartment Building in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator The Moinian Group has begun leasing ARIA 7 Platt, a 38-story apartment building located in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. Designed by Hill West with interiors by Rockwell Group and built by AECOM Tishman, ARIA 7 Platt houses 250 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, well as penthouse residences. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, library, work pods, lounges, private dining spaces with outdoor terrace access, a gaming and virtual reality area and a communal kitchen. Outside, residents have access to a rooftop sundeck, garden lounge, movie lounge, dining areas and outdoor coworking space. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

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