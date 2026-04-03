Moinian Group Begins Leasing 38-Story Apartment Building in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator The Moinian Group has begun leasing ARIA 7 Platt, a 38-story apartment building located in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. Designed by Hill West with interiors by Rockwell Group and built by AECOM Tishman, ARIA 7 Platt houses 250 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, well as penthouse residences. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, library, work pods, lounges, private dining spaces with outdoor terrace access, a gaming and virtual reality area and a communal kitchen. Outside, residents have access to a rooftop sundeck, garden lounge, movie lounge, dining areas and outdoor coworking space. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.