7-Platt-St.-Manhattan
Full completion of the 35-story apartment building at 7 Platt St. in Manhattan's Financial District is slated for late 2025.
Moinian Group Begins Vertical Construction of 35-Story Apartment Tower in Manhattan’s Financial District

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer The Moinian Group has begun vertical construction of 7 Platt Street, a 35-story apartment tower in Manhattan’s Financial District. The 170,000-square-foot building will house 250 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations, as well as some penthouses. Amenities will include a fitness center, library, coworking pods, lounge spaces, private dining spaces with outdoor terrace access, a gaming area, rooftop deck, golf putting area and a communal entertainment kitchen. The design team includes Rockwell Group and Hill West Architects. Completion is scheduled for late 2025.

