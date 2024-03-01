Friday, March 1, 2024
2840-Atlantic-Ave.-Brooklyn
The new multifamily community at 2840 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn is a conversion of the former Empire State Dairy Co. building, which was originally constructed in the early 1900s.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Moinian Group, Bushburg Begin Leasing 320-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based developer The Moinian Group and Bushburg has begun leasing a 320-unit multifamily redevelopment project in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn. The development team converted the former Empire State Dairy site at 2840 Atlantic Ave. into a 14-story multifamily building with market-rate and affordable housing units, as well as 21,000 square feet of commercial space and an onsite charter school. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and amenities include a rooftop terrace, fitness center, coworking space, tenant lounge and children’s play area. Valley Bank and Cross Valley Bank provided $105 million in construction financing for the project. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

