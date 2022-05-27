REBusinessOnline

Moinian Group, Bushburg Underway on 320-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based developer The Moinian Group and Bushburg is underway on a 320-unit multifamily redevelopment in Brooklyn. The project at 2840 Atlantic Ave. will convert the site of the former Empire State Dairy into a multifamily community with market-rate and affordable housing units, as well as 14,000 square feet of retail space. Units will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and amenities will include a rooftop terrace, fitness center, coworking space, tenant lounge and a children’s play area. Valley Bank and Cross Valley Bank provided $105 million in construction financing for the project. The development team expects the first units to be available for lease in the first quarter of 2024.

