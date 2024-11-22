Moinian Group Tops Out 37-Story Apartment Tower in Manhattan’s Financial District

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer The Moinian Group has topped out 7 Platt Street, a 37-story apartment tower in Manhattan’s Financial District. The 170,000-square-foot building will house 250 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations, as well as some penthouses. Indoor amenities will include a fitness center, library, coworking pods, lounge spaces, private dining spaces with outdoor terrace access, a gaming area, rooftop deck, golf putting area and a communal entertainment kitchen. Residents will have access to outdoor amenities such as a rooftop sundeck and garden lounge, movie lounge area with accompanying seating, barbecues, dining areas, outdoor fitness equipment, an outdoor coworking space and a golf putting area. The design team includes Rockwell Group and Hill West Architects, and AECOM Tishman is serving as the project’s general contractor. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Vertical construction began in January.