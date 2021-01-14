REBusinessOnline

MollerTech Leases Newly Constructed Industrial Building in Macomb, Michigan

The property, 51280 Regency Center Drive, was built in 2020.

MACOMB, MICH. — MollerTech LLC has leased 51280 Regency Center Drive, a newly constructed industrial and office building spanning 65,106 square feet in Macomb. MollerTech’s luxury automotive leather assembly division will occupy the space. MollerTech expects to move into the new space in March and create more than 75 skilled labor jobs. Joe DePonio and Jason Capitani of L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International represented both the tenant and undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction.

