MollerTech Leases Newly Constructed Industrial Building in Macomb, Michigan
MACOMB, MICH. — MollerTech LLC has leased 51280 Regency Center Drive, a newly constructed industrial and office building spanning 65,106 square feet in Macomb. MollerTech’s luxury automotive leather assembly division will occupy the space. MollerTech expects to move into the new space in March and create more than 75 skilled labor jobs. Joe DePonio and Jason Capitani of L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International represented both the tenant and undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction.
