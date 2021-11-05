REBusinessOnline

MoLo Solutions Signs 93,710 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — MoLo Solutions, a third-party logistics company within the transportation industry, has signed a 93,710-square-foot office lease at 167 N. Green St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. MoLo connects clients with truck drivers and other shipping solutions. The company plans to expand significantly over the next few years. The property features a meeting area, onsite parking, gym, rooftop garden and NBA-sized basketball court. Kayla Beljan of MB Real Estate represented MoLo in the lease. Paige O’Neil and Annie Aldrich of Shapack Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  