MoLo Solutions Signs 93,710 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — MoLo Solutions, a third-party logistics company within the transportation industry, has signed a 93,710-square-foot office lease at 167 N. Green St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. MoLo connects clients with truck drivers and other shipping solutions. The company plans to expand significantly over the next few years. The property features a meeting area, onsite parking, gym, rooftop garden and NBA-sized basketball court. Kayla Beljan of MB Real Estate represented MoLo in the lease. Paige O’Neil and Annie Aldrich of Shapack Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.