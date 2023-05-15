Molson Coors Signs 83,848 SF Office Lease in Chicago

CHICAGO — Molson Coors Beverage Co. has signed an 83,848-square-foot office lease for floors 34 through 36 at 320 South Canal in Chicago. The brewer anticipates moving its Americas headquarters from 250 S. Wacker Drive when the lease commences in summer 2024. Riverside Investment and Development and partner Convexity Properties own the building, which is also known as BMO Tower. The new space for Molson Coors will feature an open concept with an internal staircase connecting the three floors. A pub and private outdoor patio will be available for employees.

Matt Gautreau, Nick Pavlakovich, Dan Maslauski and Michael Sessa of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Drew Nieman and Christy Domin represented Riverside on an internal basis. Rising 52 stories, 320 South Canal is situated immediately south of Chicago’s Union Station. The Green, a 1.5-acre privately owned outdoor park, sits on the west side of the building.