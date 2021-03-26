REBusinessOnline

Molto Properties Breaks Ground on 115,642 SF Distribution Center in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

West Gulf Bank Distribution Center in Houston will total 115,642 square feet upon completion, which is slated for September.

HOUSTON — Illinois-based Molto Properties has broken ground on West Gulf Bank Distribution Center, a 115,642-square-foot industrial project located within Brookhollow West Business Park in northwest Houston. Building features include 97 car parking spaces, 24 trailer parking spaces, 28 loading docks and two drive-in doors and ramps. Nick Peterson and John Ferruzzo of Transwestern represented Molto Properties in its site selection and acquisition of the land. The duo also represented the developer in a subsequent sale of the land and building to moving company Armstrong Relocation, which plans to take occupancy of the building upon completion in September.

