Molto Properties Breaks Ground on 604,064 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

The site of Blue Springs Business Park in Georgetown is located in between the Citigroup Data Center and GAF Energy’s new, 450,000-square-foot facility.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Chicago-based developer Molto Properties has broken ground on Blue Springs Business Park, a 604,064-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Blue Springs Business Park will consist of three cross-dock and rear-load buildings ranging in size from 124,914 to 310,366 square feet. The structures will be situated on a 43-acre site less than half a mile from I-35. Building features will include 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 180- to 210-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinkler systems and combined parking for 580 cars and 90 trailers. Burton Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion. Transwestern has been tapped to lease the development, which is Molto Properties’ first in Central Texas.