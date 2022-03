Molto Properties Completes 116,000 SF Warehouse Near Port Houston

HOUSTON — Illinois-based developer Molto Properties has completed a 116,000-square-foot warehouse project near Port Houston on the city’s southeast side. Armstrong Commercial Services built the project, which features 30 dock doors, 32-foot clear heights and a drivers’ lounge. The general contractor is also the occupant of the building.