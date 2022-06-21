Molto Properties to Build Two Logistics Parks Totaling 2 MSF in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

This rendering shows plans for Weber55 Logistics Park in Romeoville.

MINOOKA AND ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Molto Properties has unveiled plans to build two logistics parks totaling more than 2 million square feet in Minooka and Romeoville. Construction is scheduled to begin this month, with completion of both projects slated for the second quarter of 2023. Jim Estus and Matthew Stauber of Colliers will market the developments for lease.

Minooka Ridge Business Park will span 110 acres and accommodate up to 1.7 million square feet of new distribution space. Phase I will consist of a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution facility featuring a clear height of 40 feet, 156 truck docks and parking for 264 trailers and 541 cars.

Weber55 Logistics Park will be a two-building logistics park situated on 60 acres in Romeoville. Building I will span 627,840 square feet and feature a clear height of 40 feet, 114 exterior truck docks, 128 trailer stalls and 376 car parking spaces. Building II will total 270,000 square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet, 56 exterior truck docks, 72 trailer stalls and parking for 258 cars.