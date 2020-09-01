REBusinessOnline

Momentum Midstream Renews 22,575 SF Office Lease in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Energy firm Momentum Midstream has renewed its 22,575-square-foot office lease renewal at 600 Travis St. in downtown Houston. Mark Russell of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Anderson, Diana Bridger, Margaret Elkins and Brad Beasley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between Hines and Cerberus Capital Management. At 75 stories, 600 Travis is the tallest building in Texas and offers a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, a 280-seat auditorium and 12 floors of parking.a

