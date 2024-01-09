Tuesday, January 9, 2024
The-Henry-at-Lake-Houston
The Henry at Lake Houston, located on the city's northeastern outskirts, consists of 296 units across 14 buildings.
Momentum Multifamily Acquires 296-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Texas-based investment firm Momentum Multifamily has acquired The Henry at Lake Houston, a 296-unit apartment community in the northeastern suburb of Humble. The property, formerly known as The Cobalt at Lake Houston, consists of 14 three-story buildings that house a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, business center, game room, clubhouse, fitness center, putting green and storage lockers. Timbercreek Capital provided the senior acquisition loan for the deal that was arranged by Taylor Coy of JLL, with Chicago-based Pearlmark supplying mezzanine financing. The loan amounts and the name of the seller were not disclosed.

