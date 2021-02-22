Momentum Multifamily Buys 228-Unit Henry at Liberty Hills Community in East Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Henry at Liberty Hills in Houston totals 228 units. The property was built in 2012.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Momentum Multifamily has purchased The Henry at Liberty Hills, a 228-unit apartment community in East Houston. The property was built in 2012 as SYNC at Liberty Hills and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with built-in workspaces, entertainment bars and private balconies or patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, a dog park, game/media room and a business center. Cutt Ableson and Colin Marusak of Berkadia arranged Freddie Mac acquisition financing and preferred equity on behalf of Momentum Multifamily for the transaction.