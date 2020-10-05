Monahan Cos. to Develop 116,288 SF Warehouse in Exeter, New Hampshire

EXETER, N.H. — New Hampshire-based Monahan Cos. will develop a 116,288-square-foot warehouse within Garrison Glen Corporate Park in Exeter, located east of Manchester. The property will feature 40-foot clear heights and proximity to Interstate 95 and State Route 101. Approvals are in place, and construction is expected to last about nine months. Monahan also recently completed a 110,000-square-foot build-to-suit project for Gourmet Gift Baskets on an adjacent lot. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the development.