REBusinessOnline

Monarch Alternative Capital Acquires 214-Room Westin Minneapolis Hotel

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Monarch Alternative Capital LP has acquired the Westin Minneapolis hotel in partnership with HEI Hotels & Resorts. Although the purchase price was undisclosed, Monarch says it acquired the hotel at a significant discount due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. The acquisition marks Monarch’s 12th hotel purchase this year. The 214-room, business-oriented hotel is in the heart of downtown. Monarch plans to improve the asset with an upcoming renovation. Monarch will operate the property in partnership with HEI Hotels & Resorts.

