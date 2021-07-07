REBusinessOnline

Monarch Alternative Capital Buys 209,081 SF Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Monarch Alternative Capital, an investment firm based in London and New York City, has purchased The Apex at Legacy, a 209,081-square-foot office building in Plano. The sale included a 2.1-acre adjacent development parcel. Apex at Legacy was completed earlier this year and consists of seven floors of office space above a six-story, 798-space parking garage. Monarch will operate the property in partnership with Tourmaline Capital Partners and has tapped Lincoln Property Co. to assist with leasing and property management plans.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews