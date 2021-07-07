Monarch Alternative Capital Buys 209,081 SF Office Building in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Monarch Alternative Capital, an investment firm based in London and New York City, has purchased The Apex at Legacy, a 209,081-square-foot office building in Plano. The sale included a 2.1-acre adjacent development parcel. Apex at Legacy was completed earlier this year and consists of seven floors of office space above a six-story, 798-space parking garage. Monarch will operate the property in partnership with Tourmaline Capital Partners and has tapped Lincoln Property Co. to assist with leasing and property management plans.