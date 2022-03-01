Monarch Alternative, GBT Realty Acquire Development Site in Midtown Nashville for $110M

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Monarch Alternative Capital LP has acquired an eight-acre development site in Nashville’s Midtown district for $110 million in partnership with locally based GBT Realty Corp. The site is currently zoned for 1.8 million square feet of mixed-use real estate.

Currently home to Beaman Toyota and directly west of Interstates 40 and 65, the site provides immediate access to the Gulch, Music Row, Vanderbilt University and downtown Nashville. The site’s zoning allows for the possible development of residential, retail, hospitality and office use. Construction plans are still in the works and haven’t been released yet.