Monarch Begins Construction on 165-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Weymouth, Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH, MASS. — Monarch Communities has begun construction of Monarch Senior Residence, a 165-unit seniors housing community located in the South Shore city of Weymouth. The community will feature 91 independent living units, 48 assisted living residences and 26 memory care apartments. PROCON, an architectural and construction management firm based in Hooksett, New Hampshire, is the design-build contractor partner for the project. The opening is currently scheduled for summer 2023.